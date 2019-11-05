National Milk Records Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting
London, November 5
5 November 2019
NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC
('NMR' or the 'Company')
Result of Annual General Meeting
National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
The Directors of NMR are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
