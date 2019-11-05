Anzeige
National Milk Records Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, November 5

5 November 2019

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

('NMR' or the 'Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of NMR are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

National Milk Records plc
Andy Warne, Managing Director
Mark Frankcom, Finance Director
+44-7970-009141
+44-7458-002444
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Duncan Vasey
Mark Anwyl		+44-20-7220-9796
Blytheweigh (Financial PR)
Megan Ray
Rachael Brooks		+44-20-7138-3204

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


