Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Nov 5, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announces its newly-innovated, extended line-up of ETERNUS AF S3 all-flash arrays and ETERNUS DX S5 hybrid storage systems. Designed to support the new paradigms of digitalization, this new generation of storage systems is performance-optimized to easily manage the immense data growth, always-on applications and complex workloads of the digital age while offering the greatest storage efficiency to keep costs at a minimum.With the introduction of two all-new storage solutions - the entry-level all-flash ETERNUS AF150 S3 and the enterprise-grade, midrange hybrid storage system ETERNUS DX900 S5 - Fujitsu further expands its extensive storage portfolio to meet the needs of any data center environment, delivering the right architecture for all data requirements and business demands.An ideal solution for smaller businesses and branch offices, ETERNUS AF150 S3 entry-level all-flash array combines cutting-edge storage features and performance at an affordable price. Optimized for ultra-low response times this storage system can work with data volumes of up to 92 TB.The ETERNUS AF150 S3 is easy to deploy and manage and is fully compatible with all other storage systems of the ETERNUS family. This allows customers to seamlessly grow their storage infrastructures and operate several storage solutions across their network through one unified management interface.The second newcomer, ETERNUS DX900 S5, fills a gap at the top end of the market as an enterprise-grade, midrange hybrid storage system that delivers high performance at an attractive price. Scalable up to four controllers, it provides enough scalability for most use cases, storing up to 70 Petabytes and easily achieves million-level IOPS as confirmed in the latest results published by the Storage Performance Council (SPC 1 ). Hardware-accelerated compression means it delivers unmatched efficiency, while easy storage replication, mirroring and transparent failover gives customers full peace of mind when it comes to reliable business data continuity.More processing power and faster memoryAlongside the two new products, Fujitsu introduces the third generation of ETERNUS AF all-flash array and the fifth generation of the ETERNUS DX hybrid storage family. Fujitsu has turbo-charged the ETERNUS AF S3(2) and ETERNUS DX S5(3) lines with more processing power, faster and bigger system memory, NVMe cache in the midrange hybrid storage systems, as well as hardware-accelerated compression and deduplication technology. These innovations result in enhanced performance and scalability for business-critical storage in data centers, branch offices and SMBs, providing reliable support for even the most demanding business and analytical applications.Easy storage managementManagement of all new and existing ETERNUS storage solutions is straightforward thanks to Fujitsu ETERNUS SF Storage Management Software. ETERNUS SF offers powerful monitoring features through an intuitive user interface, including shared functions - such as replication, migration and the operation of storage clusters - across the all-flash and hybrid systems, all delivered with simple and transparent licensing.To help customers maximize their storage investment, Fujitsu has created a new guarantee program(4) for the new ETERNUS product generations, which includes commitments to zero downtime, data reduction, and 100% SSD availability as well as covering customer satisfaction and continued support for customers' expansion and growth.Kenichi Sakai, SVP, Head of System Platform Business Unit at Fujitsu, said: "The relentless digitalization of everything creates countless new data sources, as well as new applications to turn the masses of data into business value. According to IDC, by 2025 the global data sphere will grow to 175 trillion gigabytes, with much of this residing in enterprises. We have addressed the challenge of storage system by creating one seamless product family for business-critical data that can meet any business requirement for performance, capacity and cost. What's more, we are so confident in the performance of our ETERNUS products that we are now offering a comprehensive guarantee program for our customers."Pricing and availabilityThe new ETERNUS storage systems will be available to order from November 2019 onwards(5) via Fujitsu and its channel partners. Pricing varies according to configuration.(1) SPC Benchmark-1Storage Performance Council. A non-profit organization that evaluates the performance of storage by leading companies in the storage industry. SPC Benchmark -1TM is a trademark of the Storage Performance Council. The SPC Benchmark-1 is designed to be vendor/platform independent and applicable across a broad range of storage configuration and topologies. SPC Benchmark-1 consists of a single workload designed to demonstrate the performance of a storage subsystem while performing the typical functions of business-critical applications. Those applications are characterized by predominately random I/O operations and require both queries as well as update operations.(2) ETERNUS AF S3The FUJITSU ETERNUS AF150 S3,AF250 S3, AF 650 S3 all-flash array systems have been updated with the new generation of Intel Xeon processors, increased system memory and hardware-accelerated storage compression and deduplication(in ETERNUS AF250 S3 and ETERNUS AF650 S3), delivering higher IOPS, efficiency and reduced latency.(3) ETERNUS DX S5The FUJITSU ETERNUS DX60 S5, DX100 S5, DX200 S5, DX500 S5, DX600 S5, and DX900 S5 hybrid storage systems have been updated with the new generation of Intel Xeon processors, hardware-accelerated storage compression and deduplication in the midrange hybrid systems(DX900 S5 offers compression only), unified hypervisor-less lean stack and superfast NVMe cache in the midrange hybrid systems, delivering higher IOPS, efficiency and reduced latency.(4) New guarantee programCustomers are required to register for the Fujitsu Storage ETERNUS AF/DX Global Guarantee Program and must have a valid maintenance support contract within the product maintenance service period. The availability and start date of the guarantee program depends on the country, additional local terms and conditions apply.(5) Available to order from November 2019 onwardsGeneral availability depending on model from early 2020 for ETERNUS AF150 S3 / AF250 S3 / AF650 S3, ETERNUS DX60 S5 / DX100 S5 / DX200 S5 / DX500 S5 / DX600 S5 / DX900 S5.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release can be found at https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/2019/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.