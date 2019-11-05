

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) Monday said it successfully tested the emergency abort test of the CST-100 Starliner, which the company is developing to fly astronauts to the International Space Station, even though only two of the three main parachutes deployed.



During the two-minute test designed to simulate a launch pad emergency, an uncrewed Starliner spacecraft lifted off under its own power from a test stand at the U.S. Army's White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.



The emergency abort test was intended to demonstrate that the Starliner spacecraft could carry astronauts to safety in case something were to go wrong with the rocket.



'The test team and spacecraft performed flawlessly,' said Starliner Program Manager John Mulholland. 'Emergency scenario testing is very complex, and today our team validated that the spacecraft will keep our crew safe in the unlikely event of an abort.'



Boeing said that one of three parachutes failed to deploy during the successful test.



'It's too early to determine why all three main parachutes did not deploy, however, having two of three deploy successfully is acceptable for the test parameters and crew safety. At this time we don't expect any impact to our scheduled Dec. 17 Orbital Flight Test. Going forward we will do everything needed to ensure safe orbital flights with crew,' the company said in a statement.



The company will welcome the success as it has been under fire after the two deadly plane crashes that killed 346 people.



