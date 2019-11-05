Anzeige
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, November 5

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 30 September 2019 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

5 November 2019

END


© 2019 PR Newswire