The Sarasota-based publication highlights Newswire's new direction based around providing value and simplicity as it navigates to its target: $125M in annual sales

Sarasota, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2019) - Newswire was recently recognized by Business Observer for its remarkable growth as it aspires to its strategic plan to grow from $10 million to $125 million in sales in five years.





PHOTO CREDIT: Lori Sax of Business Observer. Joe Esposito, left, and Erik Rohrmann have high hopes for fast sales growth at Sarasota-based Newswire.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/49431_enh.png

Newswire's growth has complimented Southwest Florida's emergence as a hub of dynamic tech companies. The region has developed into a robust environment, attracting young talent on top of being home to several INC 5000 companies, like Digital Resource, PropLogix, and RealJoy Vacations, that Newswire has helped support in delivering their impactful stories.

By building around its core competency of press release distribution, software delivered as a service and value added services such as media outreach and geo targeted campaigns, Newswire has developed the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour: an on-demand, integrated media and marketing communications utility that fills a much needed gap for business owners, executives, and marketing professionals who are looking for a comprehensive solution without the additional time or resources required to build a similar team in-house or hire an outside agency.

"We're very excited to have the opportunity to share our story with the Business Observer and showcase the ways that our team is supporting the growth of customers in the local region and beyond. Having seen the local business market develop over the last 10 years since I moved to the area has been phenomenal," says Erik Rohrmann, SVP and Chief Operations Officer at Newswire. "We have always been big believers in building a community around our customers and being able to have that impact felt where we live is particularly awesome. We want to share the Guided Tour with all small and medium-sized businesses in the region, so they can lower their costs of new customer acquisition, increase sales and profitability."

Newswire possesses all the hallmarks of a scalable business poised for rapid and exponential growth with an annual compound growth rate of 65% over the past five years, an impeccable reputation as an industry leader, recognition as number one in press release distribution on G2Crowd through 2018 and 2019, and a simple customer offering with genuine market differentiation.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go to market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

