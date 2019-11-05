Natur International Corp.: Natur International Appoints Spencer Chesman as Co-CEO

Chesman is Early Pioneer of Digital Revolution; previously the Founder and CEO of iGourmet, a Leading Online Specialty Food Company

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natur International Corp., (OTCQB: NTRU), a "farm-to-functional" producer of natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages including full and broad spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products, today announced that it has appointed Spencer Chesman as Co-Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, both are new positions and effective immediately.



Paul Bartley, Co-CEO of Natur International, commented, "Spencer and I have previously worked together and I am confident in his world class management skills and knowledge of the food, beverage and retail industries. I welcome him on board and look forward to leveraging his expertise as he assumes responsibility for the day-to-day management of our U.S. and European operations. In addition, he will also build out our Chinese presence and potential together with Li Zeng, who will be joining the management team shortly."

Spencer Chesman founded iGourmet.com in 1997 and led the company to become North America's leading online gourmet food and gift retailer before its sale in 2018. iGourmet has won numerous awards and is a trusted resource for millions of gourmet food shoppers. iGourmet stocks over 7,000 SKUs and is known for its world class technology and logistics and supply chain platforms. After its sale, Mr. Chesman ran the subsidiary for two years as President.

Nina Storms, Lead Director of Natur International and co-founder of Natur Holding B.V, added, "Spencer is one of the earliest developers of the digital revolution who envisioned a pioneering ecommerce food and gift company and led it to become a leader in its category. He has a wealth of international experience and is dedicated to being Co-CEO of Natur International as we execute our growth strategy to become a leading "farm-to-functional" producer of natural and organic plant and CBD-based foods and consumer products."

"I'm very excited to join Natur International as the company gets ready to launch its direct-to-consumer platform and bring functional products to global consumers through lean distribution channels. Working with the talented team, I believe that Natur has the opportunity to become a global market leader in the rapidly growing natural and organic functional and CBD infused categories," said Spencer Chesman.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Chesman was a management consultant who improved workflow efficiency and effectiveness for clients of BDO Seidman and GGK and held a senior IT position at JP Morgan. Mr. Chesman earned an MBA in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business. He also holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering and a BA in Government, both from Lehigh University, PA.

About Natur International Corp.

Natur, founded in 2015 to market "farm-to-functional" natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages, expanded its product portfolio this past year to include full and broad spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products. With the portfolio expansion, Natur is moving swiftly to place relevant consumer goods in multiple health and wellness categories including food and beverage, snacks, health and beauty, supplements, sports and animal care. Natur personalizes nutrition and strives to enhance one's quality of life by utilizing the forces of nature.

Natur applies the most advanced and emerging hi-tech health methodologies as it markets nutritious, delicious and fresh-tasting products. By applying innovative technologies to the breeding of its plant sources, the extraction of its ingredients, and delicate shelf life extension, Natur ensures the peak of freshness, and supplies nutrient- dense products that are superior to competitors' offerings. The company remains astute to relevant "snackification" trends and goes to market through Europe's leading retailers, foodservice partners and online eCommerce subscription models. Visit the website at www.int.natur.eu.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts: