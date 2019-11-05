

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday has charged online auction portal Collectors Café and its CEO Mykalai Kontilai on allegations that they unlawfully prohibited investors from reporting misconduct to the SEC and other governmental agencies.



The SEC previously charged Collectors Café and Kontilai with a fraudulent $23 million securities offering based on false statements to investors, and alleged that Kontilai misappropriated over $6 million of investor proceeds.



'We allege that the defendants attempted to cover up their fraud by holding investors' money hostage until the investors signed agreements preventing them from seeking law enforcement intervention,' said Kurt L. Gottschall, Director of the SEC's Denver Regional Office. 'Through the amended complaint, the Commission seeks to hold the defendants accountable for their fraudulent stock offerings as well as the separate claims for violations of the Commission's whistleblower protection laws.'



'The SEC's whistleblower protections broadly protect not just employees, but anyone who seeks to report potential securities law violations to the Commission,' Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX