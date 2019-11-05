The "Europe Electronic Design Automation Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe electronic design automation market accounted for US$ 1.28 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 4.40 Bn in 2027.

The increasing penetration of advanced technologies and growth of the semiconductor industry are the key drivers boosting the electronic design automation market growth. Moreover, the miniaturization of electronic devices is anticipated to boost the market growth in the near future. As per Moore's law, the number of transistors that fit on a microchip would double approximately every two years, enabling chips to get smaller and faster over time.

However, most applicability for chips over 10 nanometer, for smaller chips, the benefits of scale will disappear. Also, its sole purpose will be to drive the speed of performance, not cost savings. The continuous progression in miniaturization technology has resulted in the emergence of new applications in major verticals, including healthcare, communication, automotive, and consumer electronics.

The manufacturers of electronic devices in today's time offer a superior degree of autonomy and intelligence, leading to increased production of electronic component and subsequently decreasing the size of the system. The numerous advantages provided by the miniaturization of electronic devices is expected to generate commendable growth opportunity for the electronic design automation market.

The electronic design automation market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the electronic design automation market further.

For instance, EU Industrial policy is aimed to stimulate the competitiveness and growth of the manufacturing sector in Europe. Under this, the government takes various initiatives related to trade, energy, and innovation. This is further anticipated to provide support to EDA developers and service providers in the region.

Moreover, after the incident of BREXIT, Europe is now anticipated to have strong political stability. This growth of political stability in Europe has led investors to turn away from peaking US markets and direct toward resurgent European stocks in search of profits. In the coming few years, the European markets are anticipated to be the major traction for the investors, as the region successfully stabilizes its political operations and economic outlook

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Electronic Design Automation Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Pest Analysis Europe

5. Electronic Design Automation Market Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growth Of Semiconductor Industry

5.1.2 Increasing Penetration Of Advanced Technologies

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complexity In Meeting Customers' Demand

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Miniaturization Of Electronic Devices Is Anticipated To Boost Market Growth In The Near Future

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Significant Impact Of Machine Learning In Eda Tools

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints

6. Electronic Design Automation Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Electronic Design Automation Market Overview

6.2 Europe Electronic Design Automation Market Forecast And Analysis

7. Europe Electronic Design Automation Market Analysis By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Electronic Design Automation Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 2027

7.3 Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

7.4 Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

7.5 IC Physical Design Verification

7.6 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) And Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

8. Europe Electronic Design Automation Market Analysis By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Electronic Design Automation Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 2027

8.3 Aerospace Defense

8.4 Consumer Electronics

8.5 Telecom

8.6 Automotive

8.7 Industrial

8.8 Others

9. Europe Electronic Design Automation Market Country Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 Merger And Acquisition

10.4 New Product Development

11. Company Profiles

Ansys Inc.

Aldec Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Keysight Technologies

Labcenter Electronics Ltd.

Mentor Graphics Inc.

Silvaco Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

Zuken Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6sf3j

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005911/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900