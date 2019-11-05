Erytech Pharma S.A.: Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - October 31, 2019

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers Lyon - France
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)
|Date
|Total of shares composing the share capital
|Total of brut(1) voting rights
|
Total of net(2) voting rights
|December 31, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 525 606
|19 523 106
|January 31, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 525 918
|19 523 418
|February 28, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 525 792
|19 523 292
|March 31, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 525 808
|19 523 308
|April 30, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 526 588
|19 524 088
|May 31, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 526 590
|19 524 090
|June 30, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 526 590
|19 524 090
|July 31, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 526 591
|19 524 091
|August 31, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 526 591
|19 524 091
|September 30, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 526 591
|19 524 091
|October 31, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 530 032
|19 527 532
(1)Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)Without treasury shares.
