(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights October 2019 76,332,146 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,332,146 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,373,108

Previous declaration

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights September 2019 76,324,822 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,324,822 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,365,784

