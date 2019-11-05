(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
October 2019
|
76,332,146
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,332,146
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,373,108
Previous declaration
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
September 2019
|
76,324,822
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,324,822
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,365,784
