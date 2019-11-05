EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition SoftwareONE acquires BNW to accelerate its SAP capabilities on public cloud hyperscalers 2019-11-05 / 17:50 Media Release *SoftwareONE acquires BNW to accelerate its SAP capabilities on public cloud hyperscalers* STANS, Switzerland I 5 November 2019 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that it has acquired BNW Consulting, a specialist in SAP platform transformation, public cloud migration and application management services. In line with SoftwareONE's strategy, this acquisition will strengthen and extend the group's SAP Technology Services capabilities focused on public cloud migrations, S/4 HANA transformation and support. Dieter Schlosser, CEO SoftwareONE: "We welcome BNW's 30+ SAP technology specialists, who will significantly enhance SoftwareONE's global SAP & Technology Services capability, in our group. Our new colleagues will service their customers in APAC and the US, and beyond, in close conjunction with the established Manila SAP Center of Excellence". Founded in 1996 and based in Melbourne, BNW is a long standing and growing technology and cloud consulting company specializing in services around SAP platform transformation and migration from on-premises to public cloud hyperscale platforms, such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, and Ali Cloud. In addition, BNW offers organizations its proprietary SAP-certified tool, PowerConnect, that provides analytical insights into SAP performance data across on-premise & cloud infrastructures as well as security and business process data. BNW currently supports organizations in Australia, APAC, Europe and the United States, and will be available globally with the SoftwareONE global portfolio and footprint. Warwick Chai, founder and Managing Director of BNW, and Stefan Baumann, co-owner and Chief Operating Officer, will join Daniel Da Vinci, SoftwareONE's SAP Global Practice Director, in leadership roles. Consistent with SoftwareONE's "Vision 2022", the BNW acquisition will strengthen and extend SoftwareONE's Technology Services capabilities and advance its global SAP Technology Practice as one area of strategic importance for customers and expected growth for SoftwareONE. *CONTACT* Janine Hensen, Corporate Communications Manager Tel. +49 341 2568 171 Email janine.hensen@softwareone.com *ABOUT SOFTWAREONE * SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 5,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com [1]. SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans *DISCLAIMER* This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of SoftwareONE Holding AG (the "Company") or any of its subsidiaries. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions. Further, neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, counsel or advisers nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein or of the views given or implied. End of Corporate News

