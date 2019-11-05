Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Nov-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 04-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.249 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7586797 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 27188 EQS News ID: 905043 End of Announcement EQS News Service

