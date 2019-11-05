Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Nov-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.9743 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1017000 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 27244 EQS News ID: 905155 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 05, 2019 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)