Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Nov-2019 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.2654 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4905600 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUD LN Sequence No.: 27291 EQS News ID: 905251 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2019 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)