Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Nov-2019 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.3718 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3307000 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 27287 EQS News ID: 905241 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2019 12:12 ET (17:12 GMT)