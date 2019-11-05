The "Croatia Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a concise overview of Croatia's fixed-line market, covering regulatory developments, fixed-line infrastructure and the financial and operating performance of the main operators.

The telecoms market in Croatia has been shaped by the country having joined the European Union in 2013, a process which resulted in market liberalisation and the creation of a regulatory environment conducive to competition. Alternative operators have entered the market and there is effective competition in the in the fixed-line, broadband and mobile markets.

Alternative operators as well as the incumbent telco Hrvatski Telekom are investing in network infrastructure to support bandwidth-intensive services. In common with developments elsewhere in Europe, investment is being earmarked for fibre and mobile infrastructure while the fixed-voice market continues to dwindle.

The market has attracted international players including Telekom Austria and Tele2 Group. The Group in mid-2019 sold its local unit Tele2 Croatia to United group, a company with existing telecom and pay TV interests in the region, and as a result further investment and an expansion of Tele2 Croatia's offerings are expected into 2020.

Key developments:

H1 begins process to sell its 17.4% stake in Optima Telekom;

Regulator sets out amended wholesale access tariffs;

HT extends management of Optima Telekom to mid-2021, invests HRK210 million in major IT projects;

Report update includes the regulators market data to June 2019, telcos operating and financial data to Q2 2019, Telecom maturity Index charts and analyses; recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Regional European Market Comparison

2.1 Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier

2.2 TMI versus GDP

2.3 Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

2.4 Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

3 Country overview

4 Telecommunications market

4.1 Historical overview

4.2 Market analysis

5 Regulatory environment

5.1 Historical overview

5.2 Regulatory authority

5.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

5.4 Privatisation

5.5 Interconnect

5.6 Universal Service

5.7 Access

5.8 Number Portability (NP)

5.9 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

6 Fixed network operators

6.1 Hrvatski Telekom (HT)

6.2 A1 Croatia

6.3 Optima Telekom

6.4 Metronet

7 Telecommunications infrastructure

7.1 Overview of the national telecom network

7.2 International infrastructure

7.3 Cloud computing

7.4 Wholesale

7.5 Smart Infrastructure

8 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Hrvatski Telekom (HT)

Optima Telekom

Metronet

A1 Croatia (VIPnet).

