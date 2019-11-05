The "Croatia Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a concise overview of Croatia's fixed-line market, covering regulatory developments, fixed-line infrastructure and the financial and operating performance of the main operators.
The telecoms market in Croatia has been shaped by the country having joined the European Union in 2013, a process which resulted in market liberalisation and the creation of a regulatory environment conducive to competition. Alternative operators have entered the market and there is effective competition in the in the fixed-line, broadband and mobile markets.
Alternative operators as well as the incumbent telco Hrvatski Telekom are investing in network infrastructure to support bandwidth-intensive services. In common with developments elsewhere in Europe, investment is being earmarked for fibre and mobile infrastructure while the fixed-voice market continues to dwindle.
The market has attracted international players including Telekom Austria and Tele2 Group. The Group in mid-2019 sold its local unit Tele2 Croatia to United group, a company with existing telecom and pay TV interests in the region, and as a result further investment and an expansion of Tele2 Croatia's offerings are expected into 2020.
Key developments:
- H1 begins process to sell its 17.4% stake in Optima Telekom;
- Regulator sets out amended wholesale access tariffs;
- HT extends management of Optima Telekom to mid-2021, invests HRK210 million in major IT projects;
- Report update includes the regulators market data to June 2019, telcos operating and financial data to Q2 2019, Telecom maturity Index charts and analyses; recent market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key statistics
2 Regional European Market Comparison
2.1 Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
2.2 TMI versus GDP
2.3 Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
2.4 Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
3 Country overview
4 Telecommunications market
4.1 Historical overview
4.2 Market analysis
5 Regulatory environment
5.1 Historical overview
5.2 Regulatory authority
5.3 Telecom sector liberalisation
5.4 Privatisation
5.5 Interconnect
5.6 Universal Service
5.7 Access
5.8 Number Portability (NP)
5.9 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
6 Fixed network operators
6.1 Hrvatski Telekom (HT)
6.2 A1 Croatia
6.3 Optima Telekom
6.4 Metronet
7 Telecommunications infrastructure
7.1 Overview of the national telecom network
7.2 International infrastructure
7.3 Cloud computing
7.4 Wholesale
7.5 Smart Infrastructure
8 Appendix Historic data
Companies Mentioned
- Hrvatski Telekom (HT)
- Optima Telekom
- Metronet
- A1 Croatia (VIPnet).
