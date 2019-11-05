Stevens Worldwide Van Lines: Triangle Movers, Inc. Named Agent of the Year

Stevens Worldwide Van Lines agent among best in the moving industry

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / Announced recently at Wheaton's 65th Annual Partnership Conference in Miami Beach, Fla., Triangle Movers, Inc., was awarded top agent honors as Stevens Worldwide Van Lines' Agent of the Year. The award is earned by the interstate agent for Stevens Worldwide Van Lines that best exemplifies putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism and empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van line employees.

Founded in 1996, Triangle Movers, Inc., is a family-owned company that prides itself on a customer-first philosophy. Jack and Cathy Eschbacher, along with their son Kevin, aim to give their neighbors the care and personal touch of a local mover, even while maintaining the excellence of Stevens Worldwide Van Lines.

The Eschbachers have served the families and businesses in the Hudson Valley for decades, where they are well-regarded for their focus, which is squarely on the customer's needs. Morning stand-up meetings include detailed discussions with drivers and crews that address the unique needs and personalities of every single customer they will help that day.

"We're so proud to include Triangle Movers, Inc. in our network," said Mark Kirschner, CEO of Stevens Worldwide Van Lines. "They're a great example of how moving is done right."

Triangle Movers, Inc. is located at 240 Dupont Ave in Newburgh, N.Y. They can be reached at 845-566-0288 or 888-875-6683 or online at www.trianglemovers.com.

About Wheaton World Wide Moving | Bekins Van Lines | Stevens Worldwide Van Lines

Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. Wheaton Van Lines now owns three major household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines and Stevens Worldwide Van Lines. The van line is now the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., the Wheaton, Bekins and Stevens brands offer private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The United States Military also is one of the company's largest customers. Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is partner to approximately 400 Wheaton, Bekins and Stevens agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com, www.bekins.com or www.stevensworldwide.com.

(From left): Mark Kirschner, CEO of Stevens Worldwide Van Lines; Jack Eschbacher; Cathy Eschbacher; A.J. Schneider, EVP of Stevens Worldwide Van Lines

