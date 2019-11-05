The "Croatia Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a review of Croatia's mobile market, including a variety of financial and performance statistics on service providers. It assesses network developments and deployed technologies and examines a range of mobile services including m-commerce.

Croatia's mobile market is served by three network operators, while there is also room for a small number of MVNOs. The network operators have focused on improving ARPU by encouraging prepaid subscribers to migrate to postpaid plans, and on developing revenue from customer use of mobile data services. To this end considerable investment is ongoing to upgrade network infrastructure, with the incumbent telco Hrvatski Telekom spearheading trials of 5G technologies and services.

Nevertheless, the market during the last few years has been hampered by a poor economic climate which has held back customer spend. In a bid to reduce State debt, the government tripled the annual fee paid by licensees for spectrum, which has led to increased pricing.

Key developments:

Tele2 Croatia sold to United Group;

A1 Croatia and Hrvatski Telekom deploy NB-IoT network;

Hrvatski Telekom trials 5G in preparation for 2020 spectrum auctions;

Regulator sets new fixed and mobile termination rates;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2019, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2019, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

3 Mobile infrastructure

3.1 5G

3.2 4G (LTE)

3.3 3G

3.4 IoT and M2M networks

4 Mobile data

4.1 SMS/ MMS

5 Mobile broadband

5.1 Regulatory issues

6 Major mobile operators

6.1 Hrvatski Telekom (HT)

6.2 A1 Croatia

6.3 Tele2 Croatia

6.4 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

7 Mobile content and applications

7.1 M-commerce

8 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Hrvatski Telekom (HT)

A1 Croatia (VIPnet)

Tele2 Croatia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9r385

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006006/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900