IM Cannabis becomes third Israeli cannabis listing in past six weeks

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2019) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") welcomes the listing of three Israel-based companies on the Exchange over the past six weeks: InnoCan Pharma Corp. (CSE: INNO), Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT), and IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE: IMCC), which began trading today.

All three companies are involved in Israel's emerging cannabis sector, and they represent the CSE's first listings from companies domiciled in Israel. Recognizing the rapid growth in entrepreneurship in Israel, Exchange executives have made extensive outreach efforts to the Israeli market over the past two years, highlighting the multiple benefits to early stage companies of listing and raising capital on the CSE. These listings highlight the fact that Israeli companies, like other entrepreneurial organizations around the world, are recognizing how a CSE listing can help them accelerate their growth.

"We are delighted to welcome these three companies to the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Richard Carleton, Chief Executive Officer. "Israeli cannabis firms typically have a deep portfolio of intellectual property and are building access to the emerging European cannabis market. Many of these companies have a strong need to access the public capital markets for growth funding. The CSE can play a key role in helping them achieve their objectives."

The CSE also has several issuers with Israel-based holdings or investments that are domiciled in Canada and the United States. These include Abacus Health Products Inc. (CSE: ABCS), FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE), MPX International Corp. (CSE: MPXI), Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB), and Redfund Capital Corp. (CSE: LOAN), among others.

"We have established the CSE as the 'go-to' exchange for companies in the Israeli cannabis industry," said Carleton. "Our international outreach efforts are continuing, not just in Israel but also across Europe, Asia, South America and the Caribbean. We are confident that we will attract more international listings in the future as entrepreneurial companies increasingly recognize that the CSE is the ideal exchange to facilitate their growth."

