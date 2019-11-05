

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets experienced choppy trade on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth around the unchanged line before finally settling in the green for the third straight session.



Stocks were mixed in the early going after disappointing earnings news from the likes of Pandora, Adecco Group and Telefonica. But underlying sentiment was underpinned by hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal that could boost global growth.



Germany's Dax added 12.22 points or 0.09 percent to 13,148.50, while London's FTSE gained 18.39 points or 0.25 percent to 7,388.08 and the CAC 40 in France rose 22.59 points or 0.39 percent to 5,846.93.



In Germany, RWE Aktiengesellschaft jumped 2.13 percent, while Infineon Technologies spiked 1.74 percent, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft climbed 1.39 percent, thyssenkrupp AG added 0.62 percent and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft rose 0.51 percent.



In London, Rolls-Royce Holdings surged 4.46 percent, A&G tumbled 2.55 percent, BAE Systems dropped 1.61 percent, Prudential jumped 1.16 percent, Centrica sank 1.09 percent, Vodafone perked 1.06 percent, Royal Dutch Shell gained 0.89 percent and Scottish Mortgage Investment rose 0.78 percent.



In France, Carrefour soared 2.72 percent, while Societe Generale jumped 1.52 percent, Engie lost 1.18 percent, Peugot climbed 1.08 percent, Credit Agricole added 0.63 percent and Danone fell 0.16 percent.



In economic news, the UK service sector showed no change in output in October, while overall private sector activity continued to contract weighed down by construction, data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday with a PMI score of 50.0. That's up from 49.5 in September but was among the lowest seen in the past ten-and-a-half years.



Sweden's industrial production growth slowed to the lowest level in three months in September, Statistics Sweden said on Tuesday - rising 0.9 percent on year after a 2.1 percent gain in August. The latest production growth was the weakest outcome since June, when output fell 1.0 percent.



Eurozone's producer prices declined for the second straight month in September to the lowest level in three years, Eurostat said on Tuesday - falling 1.2 percent on year after losing 0.8 percent in August. The latest decline was the biggest since September 2016, when prices fell 1.3 percent.



