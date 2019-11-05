The company also names Dr. Patrick Eimerman Global Head of Marketing and Dr. John Luckey Vice President for Product Development

DNA Script today announced the acquisition of new office and lab space in South San Francisco, California. As DNA Script ramps up efforts to commercialize its industry-leading enzymatic synthesis technology, the company will leverage its U.S. office to streamline outreach and support for customers across North America. Also, in support of the company's global commercialization efforts, DNA Script announced two key U.S.-based appointments: Dr. Patrick Eimerman has been named Global Head of Marketing and Dr. John Luckey has been named Vice President for Product Development.

DNA Script's innovative technology provides affordable, rapid, high-quality production of oligonucleotides in an easy-to-use benchtop system. The technology overcomes many of the inefficiencies of today's organic chemistry-based synthetic DNA production. Featuring a novel biochemical process for nucleic acids synthesis based on the use of highly efficient enzymes, this method enables enhanced performance while removing the complexity and constraints of the traditional chemical synthesis methods. DNA Script's proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform enables molecular biology researchers to accelerate their experiments to go from design to results in hours rather than days.

"Our technology will deliver on the promise of same-day results to researchers everywhere, with on-demand DNA synthesis that can be completed in just a few hours. As we prepare to make our industry-leading enzymatic DNA synthesis approach available to customers, we are excited to set up U.S. operations in the San Francisco Bay Area recognized as one of the world's most important hubs for scientific and technological innovation. DNA Script was the first company to enzymatically synthesize a 200mer oligo de novo, and we intend to be the first company to bring this innovative technology to customers in academia, biotech, healthcare and medicine," said Thomas Ybert, CEO and cofounder of DNA Script. "We've relied on a strong team to get us to this point, and we are excited to welcome both Patrick and John who will play key roles in bringing this novel technology to customers."

Prior to joining DNA Script, Dr. Eimerman held key senior sales and marketing roles at Illumina and was Director of Sales at GenomOncology. He also has past experience with Roche NimbleGen and DNA2.0. Dr. Eimerman is an alumnus of Stanford, where he received his Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology, as well as the University of Wisconsin at Madison, where he received a B.S. in bacteriology.

Before his hire at DNA Script, Dr. Luckey was V.P. of Engineering and Manufacturing for Thrive Bioscience for two years. Dr. Luckey has also held development roles at RainDance Technologies, Pathogenetix, Roche NimbleGen and OpGen. Dr. Luckey is an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin at Madison (Ph.D., MBA) and Stanford (B.S.).

About DNA Script

Founded in 2014 in Paris, DNA Script is a disruptive DNA synthesis company harnessing biology to accelerate breakthroughs in life science. The company is pioneering an enzymatic alternative to traditional DNA synthesis, making this technology accessible to labs with the world's first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script allows life science researchers to access results faster and iterate with greater autonomy and creativity. www.dnascript.co

