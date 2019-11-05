The global gymnastic equipment market size is poised to grow by USD 73.7 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005835/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global gymnastic equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 111-page research report with TOC on "Gymnastic Equipment Market Analysis Report by distribution channel (direct-to-consumer (DTC), modern trade, online, and value-added reseller (VAR)) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle. Also, the increasing popularity of e-commerce channels is anticipated to further boost the growth of the gymnastic equipment market.

The prevalence of sedentary behavior and physical inactivity exposes individuals to various health conditions such as anxiety, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. Hence, individuals are increasingly adopting a healthy lifestyle. Also, social media helps create awareness about healthy lifestyles and the ways to achieve it through various fitness and training sports. This is also creating demand for gymnastic equipment.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Gymnastic Equipment Companies:

Abéo

Abéo has business operations under three segments, namely sports, climbing, locker rooms. The company's key offerings include Mini-gymnastics "Four station frame", and Double rebounder 'Just for Kids'.

AK Athletic Equipment

AK Athletic Equipment operates the business through various segments, including wrestling, and gymnastics. The company's key offerings include WATERCOLOR MONOGRAM 4' X 8' FOLDING GYMNASTICS MAT. This folding gymnastic mat is 4' wide and 8' long with four panels that fold accordion-style for easy storage and transportation.

Bänfer

Bänfer provides fall protection mats meant for climbing and bouldering and other sports. The company also manufactures equipment for sports such as gymnastics, budo, kiga, athletics, and wrestling. The company offers various gymnastic equipment such as parallel bars, pommel horse, and mats.

Continental Sports

Continental Sports offers a wide range of gymnastic equipment, which include competition ladies balance beam, and pommel horse competition model.

Norbert's Athletic Products

Norbert's Athletic Products provides the finest gymnastic mats, floors, training devices, and accessories. The company's key offerings in the gymnastic equipment market include V-Base Single Bar Trainer, and Mounting Blocks.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gymnastic Equipment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

DTC

Modern trade

Online

VAR

Gymnastic Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005835/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Website: https://www.technavio.com/