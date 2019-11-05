Publicis Groupe wins AXA's advertising creative partnership as well as strategy

and media buying in four of its key markets

Paris, November 5th, 2019 - AXA has chosen Publicis Groupe (Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40) to continue as its sole global creative partner, across 30 countries, and as a partner for strategy and media buying in four of its key markets: UK, Germany, Italy and Hong Kong. In these countries, Publicis Groupe will set up integrated teams and manage creation, media and data for AXA's advertising practice.

The 10-month pitch process included Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, Havas, Omnicom and WPP.

AXA, a leading insurance brand worldwide, thus demonstrates its trust in Publicis Groupe, expanding its partnership of over ten years for all its communication campaigns. Publicis will mobilise its talents and expertise to continue the "Know You Can" brand strategy launched in 2019, which fully embodies AXA's vision to be the everyday encouraging partner to its clients.

Publicis' data expertise will be key to accelerate AXA's marketing transformation, beginning with advertising, and in deploying a powerful, relevant and aligned engagement strategy.

Agathe Bousquet, President of Publicis Groupe in France, commented "Firstly, it is a great source of pride to be able to work for a brand like AXA.It is also a real opportunity for Publicis to spearhead a new integrated approach in some of their key countries. At a time when AXA is leading a real revolution, changing its business model and reinventing its relationship with its customers, we are very happy to be strategically partnering with the brand in its transformation around the world."

Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe added "After LVMH, Mondelez, Novartis and more recently Disney, the AXA Group's renewed trust is another demonstration of the relevance of our integrated model of creation, media and data, which perfectly meets the major marketing transformation needs of our clients."

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

