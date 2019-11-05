Weatherford To Present New Oilfield Technologies at ADIPEC 2019

CEO Will Discuss Digital Transformation and Strategic Partnerships;

Product Line Presidents to Address Technical Sessions on Formation Evaluation, Drilling, Completion, and Production

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC-PINK:WFTIQ) is bringing its best-in-market oilfield technologies and industry-leading vision to the 2019 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), from November 11 to 14, 2019.

On Monday, November 11 at Noon, Weatherford will unveil the first-ever flow-measurement solution driven by Production 4.0 Intelligence in Hall 8 at Stand #8210. The technology gives operators the ability to reduce both capital and operating expenses while increasing well-test frequency and accuracy.

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12 in Conference Hall B, Weatherford President and CEO Mark A. McCollum will join a panel to discuss why digital transformation is broader than just technology and why it requires strong strategic partnerships, access to specialist skillsets, agile teaming, and a fail-fast culture.

Three Weatherford product line presidents will discuss technology advances in formation evaluation, drilling, completion, and production at the ADIPEC technical conference:

Weatherford will also address the challenges and opportunities in formation evaluation, drilling, completion, production, and intervention in a series of daily 15-minute in-booth technical presentations:

About Weatherford

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in more than 80 countries and has a network of 620 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs more than 24,000 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

