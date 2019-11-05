

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $150 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $73 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $232 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $2.90 billion from $2.85 billion last year.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $232 Mln. vs. $93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q3): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 - $5.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX