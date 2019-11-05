Technavio has been monitoring the global nutrigenomics market, and the market is poised to grow by USD 425.61 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing cost of medical treatment. Also, the growing prevalence of obesity is anticipated to boost the growth of the nutrigenomics market further.

There is an increase in the overall healthcare costs due to the rising prevalence of disease and increasing expenditure on hospitals, medicine, and treatment. The medical expenditure by patients is also increasing because branded drugs are expensive. This is driving them to consume fortified dairy products and dietary supplements to prevent health issues and stay healthy. Fortified dairy and dietary supplements contain nutrients such as polyphenols, carotenoids, and vitamins that are based on nutrigenomics. Thus, this will boost the dependence on nutrigenomics, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Nutrigenomics Market Companies:

BASF SE

BASF SE is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Functional Materials and Solutions, Performance Products, Chemicals, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The company offers Hepaxa, which is specifically designed to address steatosis.

Cell-Logic

Cell-Logic is headquartered in Australia, and it offers products through the following business units: Functional foods, Nutraceuticals, and Educational products. The company provides ENDURACELL, which is provided in the form of nutraceutical-grade broccoli sprouts powder.

Danone

Danone is headquartered in France and has business operations under various segments, namely EDP International, EDP NORAM, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. The company offers FortiFit Pro, which is offered as a high protein medical nutrition food.

DSM

DSM is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers services through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, Innovation Center, and Corporate Activities. The company provides life's DHA as a vegetarian source of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) omega-3.

Genova Diagnostics, Inc.

Genova Diagnostics Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers services through the following business segments: Gastrointestinal/Immunology, Nutritional, Endocrinology, Environmental, and Genomics. The company provides NutrEval FMV as a comprehensive test for identifying nutritional deficiencies.

Nutrigenomics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Obesity

Cardiovascular diseases

Cancer research

Nutrigenomics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

