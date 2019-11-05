

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $12.5 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $14.4 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $196.4 million from $193.1 million last year.



Standex International Corp earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $196.4 Mln vs. $193.1 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX