

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $318.88 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $289.38 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $2.18 billion from $2.27 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $318.88 Mln. vs. $289.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.98 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $2.18 Bln vs. $2.27 Bln last year.



