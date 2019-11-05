Technavio has been monitoring the global online language subscription courses market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing preference for mobile-assisted language learning (MALL). In addition, the emergence of AI-based language learning courses is anticipated to further boost the growth of the online language subscription courses market.

The increasing preference for MALL will be one of the major drivers in the global online language subscription courses market. The adoption and use of mobile telecommunication and computing devices with internet connectivity is increasing. This has resulted in the increasing popularity of mobile-assisted language learning which is rising due to its availability through various smart devices such as tablets, iPods, iPads, and laptops. Moreover, MALL is personalized, informal, and spontaneous compared to classroom learning, which has led users to opt for online language subscription courses through mobile devices. Other benefits of MALL include portability, social interactivity, application advancement, and individuality. These advantages associated with MALL will increase its adoption, which in turn, will drive the global online language subscription courses market.

Major Five Online Language Subscription Courses Market Companies:

Duolingo Inc.

Duolingo Inc. owns and operates the business under its language learning courses segment. The company offers online subscription courses for various languages, such as French, German, Japanese, Italian, Korean, Russian, and Mandarin.

Enux Education Ltd.

Enux Education Ltd. offers online subscription courses for various languages, such as English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Italian, Korean, Russian, and Chinese. The company also offers language learning courses through its mobile application and website. It also delivers language learning videos to subscribers.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. has business operations under two segments, namely Education and Trade Publishing. The company offers online subscription courses for various languages, including Spanish and French.

italki HK Ltd.

italki HK Ltd. offers online subscription courses for various languages, such as Spanish, French, German, Hebrew, and Polish. The company also offers language learning programs to users with the option to customize their learning for an additional fee.

Language Trainers Corp.

Language Trainers Corp. offers online subscription courses for various languages, such as English, Arabic, Greek, Spanish, Swedish, French, German, Hebrew, and Polish. The company also offers offline and online language learning programs on subscription on an hourly basis to individuals and groups.

Online Language Subscription Courses End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Individual learners

Institutional learners

Online Language Subscription Courses Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

