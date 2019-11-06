Carrier AquaEdge 19DV Chiller and AiroVision 39HQ Air Handling Unit Win at the 2019 MENA Green Building Awards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier was awarded two Green Building Product of the Year awards at the prestigious 2019 MENA Green Building Awards recently held in Dubai. The Carrier AquaEdge 19DV water-cooled centrifugal chiller won in the category of Energy Management, and the AiroVision 39HQ air handling unit (AHU) won in the category of Indoor Air Quality. Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies, operates several businesses in the Middle East through joint ventures. Carrier is a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

Organized by the Emirates Green Building Council and officially endorsed by the World Green Building Council, the MENA Green Building Awards recognize products available in the Middle East and North Africa region that deliver significantly improved sustainability performance.

"We are honored to receive these awards, which rightly distinguish our industry-leading innovation and expertise in delivering energy-efficient and high performance solutions to our customers throughout the Middle East," said Vineet Kashyap, managing director, Carrier, Middle East. "These wins also recognize the outstanding research and development efforts that go into all Carrier products. Carrier thanks our employees and customers that are helping us to make the world a better place to live and work."

The Carrier AquaEdge 19DV water-cooled centrifugal chiller - winner in the Energy Management category - features Greenspeed intelligence and low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant R1233zd(E), which has a GWP of ~1. The AquaEdge 19DV, with installations worldwide, delivers on customer demands for ultimate performance, leading efficiency and environmental responsibility.

The Green Building Product of the Year in the Indoor Air Quality category is the AiroVision 39HQ AHU, which is produced in the Alarko Carrier factory in Gebze, Turkey. The AHUs with integrated controls are certified by TÜV Sud to serve healthcare and pharmaceutical projects. The units meet the needs of care recipients and their caretakers, maintaining high indoor environment quality requirements with world-class healthcare standards.

The awards ceremony was held at a carbon-neutral event attended by government officials and industry leaders. KPMG served as official Observing Auditors for the 2019 MENA Green Building Awards to ensure the highest standards of transparency and fairness in the awarding process.

