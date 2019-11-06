Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwantrade: Upgrading And Transforming Taiwanese Industries, the Export Processing Zones (EPZs) Plays an Important Role in Taiwan's Economic Growth

TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 /The Export Processing Zones (EPZs) was founded in 1966, aiming to expand international trade and attract investments. EPZs are mainly located in Taichung, Kaohsiung and Pingtung with various industrial focuses, such as machinery, hardware & hand tools and automotive parts. It is also the foundation of numerous well-known enterprises, providing quality products and services of IC packing and testing, LCD, display panels and precision tools etc. In 2019, the EPZs have also cooperated with Taiwantrade.com, which is Taiwan's biggest B2B e-portal operated by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). Taiwantrade.com has set up a EPZs section presenting some of the leading enterprises and their products. The website also covers the latest industry trends and news. Below are some industry highlights shared by Taiwantrade.com.

Smart Machinery: A Total USD 33 Billion worth Growing Industry

Taiwan's machinery industry has established a complete supply chain and an industrial cluster has been built. Taiwan government statistics showed the production value of Taiwan's machinery industry breached NT$1 trillion (US$32.57 billion) in 2017. Furthermore, the sector is expected to grow further due to the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China. Enterprises specializing within the machinery sector include IN-SHENG ENGINEERING CO., LTD ., YANG XIN ADVANCED MANUFACTURE CO., LTD and NIDEC SANKYO TAIWAN CORPORATION .

Automotive Parts: Diversified Product Lines with Flexible Manufacturing

In Taiwan, the automotive parts manufacturers focus on global automotive parts exporting and especially on the aftermarket (AM). The complete supply chain allows the industry to produce small quantities and diversified products with flexibility. The product strengths are high quality, environmental friendly and usually can provide tailored products to meet the clients' needs. Within the automobile parts sector, GREAT AUTO PARTS INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. , TAIWAN CHAOYANG CHEMICAL CO., LTD. , and HONLEY AUTOPARTS CO., LTD are leading brands and can be found on Taiwantrade.com.

The World's Second-Largest Exporting Industry - Hardware & Hand Tools

Taiwan has been playing a crucial role in the global supply chain of the hand tool industry. The country is the world's second-largest exporting country for hand tools. Taiwanese hardware manufacturers aim to continue upgrading their product competitiveness with advanced technologies applications to expand the producer share of the market. Some of the robust hardware corporates that can be found on Taiwantrade.com include HONG XING ABRASIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD , AZ Instrument Corp. and SOLEIL TOOL INDUSTRIES CORPORATION .

