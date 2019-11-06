

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) reported that its third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders rose to 127.7 million euros or 0.83 euros per share from 111.1 million euros or 0.72 euros per share in the prior year.



Operating EBITDA rose 17.0% year-over-year to 262.8 million euros, while it was up 13.9% at constant currency rates. The growth was mainly attributable to the initial application of the new financial reporting standard IFRS 16.



Quarterly sales were 3.25 billion euros, an increase of 1.0% from last year, but it was down 1.4% on a constant currency basis.



In July 2019, Brenntag provided guidance for the growth of the Group's operating EBITDA in 2019 to be between 0% and 4%. The company now expects growth of operating EBITDA around the lower end of that range.



