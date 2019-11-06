Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873403 ISIN: FR0000130809 Ticker-Symbol: SGE 
Tradegate
06.11.19
08:01 Uhr
26,200 Euro
-0,445
-1,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE GENERALE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE GENERALE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,805
26,400
08:02
26,100
26,400
08:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE GENERALE
SOCIETE GENERALE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOCIETE GENERALE SA26,200-1,67 %