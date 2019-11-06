

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK) on Wednesday reported that its third-quarter net income increased 47 percent to $68.2 million from last year's $46.4 million, mainly due to the increase in operating profit. Quarterly earnings per share grew to $0.91 from $0.60 in the prior year.



Underlying earnings per share grew to $1.13 from $0.85 last year.



Operating profit for the quarter grew 32 percent from the prior-year quarter to $83.9 million, mainly reflecting the higher revenue and other operating income together with lower expenses.



Revenue for the quarter rose 7 percent from the year-ago period to $409 million driven by year-on-year growth in all business segments. License revenue of $6 million related to the Apple agreement was reported in Corporate.



For the fourth quarter 2019, the company anticipates revenue in a range of $350 million to $390 million. At the mid-point, this will result in full year 2019 IFRS revenue of $1.556 billion and underlying revenue of $1.410 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX