Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 927200 ISIN: GB0059822006 Ticker-Symbol: DLG 
Xetra
05.11.19
17:35 Uhr
43,990 Euro
+1,710
+4,04 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,100
44,300
08:02
44,040
44,220
08:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC43,990+4,04 %