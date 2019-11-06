ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Redemption

The Issuer hereby notifies the Holders of the Notes of a redemption of the Notes, pursuant to paragraph (c) of Section 3.05 of the Indenture and paragraph (c) of Section 6 of the Notes as follows:

Redemption Date : December 6, 2019.

Principal Amount of Notes to be Redeemed : $310,864,000.

Redemption Price : 102.813% of the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date. Interest on the Notes accrues at a rate of 5.625% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on October 1 and April 1 of each year. The amount of accrued and unpaid interest to be paid to Holders pursuant to the redemption represents interest accrued from October 1, 2019, the last Interest Payment Date prior to the Redemption Date, to, but not including, the Redemption Date.