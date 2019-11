Thomson Reuters Corp - Thomson Reuters to Present at JPM Conference

Thomson Reuters to Present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Masterson, chief operating officer, Operations & Enablement of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:20 p.m. EST in New York. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

