Meikles Ld - Cautionary Statement

MEIKLES LIMITED

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Further to the cautionary statement published in the press on 22 February 2019 and subsequent updates on 20 March 2019, 12 April 2019, 2 May 2019, 23 May 2019, 13 June 2019,

4 July 2019, 25 July 2019, 21 August 2019, 12 September 2019 and 3 October 2019, the Directors of Meikles Limited wish to advise shareholders that the Company has received approval from some of the regulatory authorities for the Meikles Hotel transaction. The Company is now awaiting responses from other regulatory authorities before seeking the approval of its shareholders for the proposed disposal at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened at a future date.

The Directors advise shareholders of Meikles Limited and the public to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of Meikles Limited.

T MPOFU

COMPANY SECRETARY

6 November 2019