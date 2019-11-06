Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850628 ISIN: US46625H1005 Ticker-Symbol: CMC 
Tradegate
06.11.19
08:55 Uhr
116,48 Euro
-0,14
-0,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,32
116,62
09:00
116,32
116,50
09:00
06.11.2019 | 08:13
(103 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Thomson Reuters Corp - Thomson Reuters to Present at JPM Conference

Thomson Reuters to Present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Masterson, chief operating officer, Operations & Enablement of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:20 p.m. EST in New York. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS


MEDIA
Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4228
andrew.green@tr.com
INVESTORS
Frank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

© 2019 PR Newswire