

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrie, Ontario-based cannabis extractor MediPharm Labs (LABS.TO) (MEDIF.OB) has filed an application to list its common shares on the NASDAQ Stock Market. The listing of MediPharm's common shares on the NASDAQ remains subject to the approval of the NASDAQ.



The Company will continue to maintain the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'LABS'.



Village Farms International (VFF), Tilray Inc. (TLRY), Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) and Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) are some of the cannabis companies whose stocks are listed on the NASDAQ.



Commenting on the development, Pat McCutcheon, Chief Executive Officer, MediPharm Labs, said, 'We are thrilled to be entering the next phase of growth at MediPharm Labs including cross-listing on the NASDAQ, one of the world's foremost exchanges for emerging markets and technology, such as the burgeoning cannabis sector. Listing alongside our peers on the NASDAQ will enhance our visibility and access to a larger base of institutional and retail shareholders in the U.S. and globally.'



LABS.TO closed Tuesday's trading at C$4.92, up 8.61%.



