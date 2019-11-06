

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported Wednesday that its nine-month earnings after tax climbed 53.2 percent to 386.7 million euros from 252.4 million euros last year.



Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA increased 38.4 percent to 553.1 million euros from 399.8 million euros last year.



Consolidated revenues increased 36.7 percent to 1.94 billion euros from prior year's 1.42 billion euros. The transaction volume processed via the Wirecard platform grew 37.7 percent to 124.2 billion euros.



In the third quarter, consolidated revenues increased 36.8 percent to 731.5 million euros, and EBITDA increased 42.8 percent to 211.1 million euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect EBITDA between 765 million euros and 815 million euros.



Further for fiscal 2020, the company expects EBITDA between 1.00 billion euros and 1.12 billion euros.



