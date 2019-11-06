Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 747206 ISIN: DE0007472060  Ticker-Symbol: WDI 
Xetra
06.11.19
10:26 Uhr
122,10 Euro
-0,40
-0,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
DAX-30
1-Jahres-Chart
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIRECARD AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,50
121,60
10:42
121,55
121,60
10:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WIRECARD
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WIRECARD AG122,10-0,33 %