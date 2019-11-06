The following information is based on a press release from Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) published on November 6, 2019. The board of NAS has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for November 27, 2019 approves a subsequent offering of up to 7 000 000 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The Ex-date is today, November 6, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in NAS (NAS). The option and forward/future contracts in NAS are suspended for trading on November 6, 2019. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=745025