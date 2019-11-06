Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 534418 ISIN: GB0031274896 Ticker-Symbol: MA6 
Tradegate
04.11.19
12:16 Uhr
2,160 Euro
+0,059
+2,81 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,228
2,270
09:31
2,237
2,276
09:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MARKS & SPENCER
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC2,160+2,81 %