DAS UK Group Wins Best in Show at VMworld Europe

Liquidware Customer Recognized for Overcoming VDI Challenges with Stratusphere UX

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in adaptive workspace management, today announced their customer DAS UK Group has been awarded Best in Show and Best Desktop Virtualization and Mobility Project at VMworld Europe 2019.

Working in conjunction with VMware and Liquidware channel partner, ComputerWorld, DAS UK Group deployed Stratusphere UX to provide in-depth monitoring and diagnostics for their VMware VDI estate. Darren Perry, EUC Services Manager for DAS UK Group commented, "Stratusphere UX has afforded DAS UK Group a unique insight into our overall desktop infrastructure - both physical and virtual. The benefits to both the business and our users are quite profound. My admin team can now pre-empt issues prior to them occurring with the diagnostics elements of Stratusphere UX. They can also continually monitor the environment and troubleshoot if required - which all leads to the ultimate goal of happy users."

"The Best of VMworld 2019 Europe Awards are designed to shine a light on the innovation going on within enterprises across the continent, with particular emphasis on celebrating organizations that are doing something truly different and inspiring from a cloud, end-user computing and data protection and security perspective," commented Caroline Donnelly, Senior Editor, Computer Weekly UK. "The DAS UK Group entry really stood out for our judges because of how universal the VDI performance challenges they were facing are, and how instructive their approach to addressing them will be to other enterprises across Europe."

This announcement follows right on the heels of Stratusphere UX 6.1.4 being announced at VMworld this week.

