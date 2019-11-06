Quarterly Statement: Wirecard AG Continues on its Growth Path

Consolidated revenues 9M /2019 increased by 36.7 percent

/2019 increased by 36.7 percent Transaction volumes 9M /2019 increased by 37.7 percent

/2019 increased by 37.7 percent EBITDA 9M /2019 increased by 38.4 percent

/2019 increased by 38.4 percent Free cash flow + 60.0 percent

Earnings after tax + 53.2 percent

EBITDA Guidance 2019 confirmed

EBITDA Guidance 2020 published

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce, continued on its growth path in the third quarter and after nine months of 2019.

The transaction volume processed via the Wirecard platform grew in the first nine months of 2019 by 37.7 percent to EUR 124.2 billion (9M/2018: EUR 90.2 billion). In this period, the company generated consolidated revenues of EUR 1,941.3 million, which represented an increase compared to the same period of the previous year of 36.7 percent (9M/2018: EUR 1,420.1 million). Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 38.4 percent to EUR 553.1 million (9M/2018: EUR 399.8 million).

In the third quarter of 2019, consolidated revenues increased by 36.8 percent to EUR 731.5 million (Q3/2018: EUR 534.9 million). EBITDA increased by 42.8 percent to EUR 211.1 million (Q3/2018: EUR 147.9 million).

Earnings after tax in the first nine months of 2019 increased by 53.2 percent to EUR 386.7 million (9M/2018: EUR 252.4 million). The cash flow from operating activities (adjusted) stood at EUR 486.8 million as of the reporting date of 30/09/2019. The free cash flow increased by 60.0 percent to EUR 411.8 million (9M/2018: EUR 257.3 million).

Dr. Markus Braun, Wirecard CEO, said, "We are delighted to be able to forecast strong growth in the fourth quarter and the coming fiscal year for our shareholders. Alongside strong organic growth, we are opening up one of the largest growth markets with our entry into the Chinese market and expanding our competitive advantage even further."

The Management Board confirmed its forecast for the current 2019 fiscal year of EBITDA of between EUR 765 million and EUR 815 million. In addition, the Management Board issued its first EBITDA forecast for the following fiscal year and expects EBITDA of between EUR 1.00 billion and EUR 1.12 billion in 2020.

The Q3/9M 2019 quarterly statement as of 30 September 2019 is available on the company's website at: ir.wirecard.com/financialreports.

ISIN DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

Bloomberg: WDI GY

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

Wirecard contact:

Wirecard AG

Iris Stoeckl

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1424

Email: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com