Today, on November 6, Luci Intressenter AB, published a press release with information about a public offer to the shareholders in LightLab Sweden AB. The current rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in LightLab Sweden AB (LLSW B, ISIN code SE0011281823, order book ID 63604), will be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.