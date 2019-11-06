

Ho Chi Minh City & Tokyo, Nov 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Viet Capital Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Viet Capital Bank), a major commercial bank in Vietnam, and JCB International Co. Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., today announced the launch of the Viet Capital Bank JCB Credit Card in Vietnam.The holders of Viet Capital Bank JCB Card can access the JCB acceptance network with about 30 million merchants around the world and enjoy a lot of benefits provided by Viet Capital Bank, special privileges at selected merchants, and customer service at JCB Plaza, an overseas service counter.Moreover, Platinum Credit Card members are entitled to a number of other privileges such as access to over 60 airport lounges in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam; 60% off green fees at 10 golf courses in Vietnam and 24/7 global support through a free hotline when booking car rental, hotels, restaurants, and golf in Japan.In addition, Viet Capital Bank offers a free lifetime annual fee for the Viet Capital Bank JCB Credit Card. Additional benefits like rewards, miles redemption, and a 0% instalment plan program are also provided to cardmembers.About Viet Capital BankHeadquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Capital Commercial Joint Stock Bank offers a comprehensive set of financial services including personal, business and premium banking. Founded in 1992 as GiaDinh Commercial Joint Stock Bank, after a transition in ownership the bank changed its name to Viet Capital Commercial JSB in October 2011. Since then, the bank has made great strides in its operational network, brand recognition, quality of customer service, quantity of products and services, a capital base, total assets and profitability.Even amidst the global and Vietnamese economic slowdown, Viet Capital Bank has delivered positive results. In 2011, the bank saw YoY growth of 59% in owners' equity, 100% in total assets, 380% in profit, and 120% in customer deposits. Viet Capital Bank today has a presence in most major cities and provinces throughout Vietnam and continues to further its geographical reach and products to various segments of customers and the unbanked population in Vietnam.Throughout its history, Viet Capital Bank has maintained a strong community focus. The bank provides reliable financing to businesses, families and individuals to assist in local development and support people's dreams. The bank also actively supports programs in housing development for the underprivileged, offers scholarships for gifted students, and encourages volunteerism by its employees.About JCBJCB is a global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 30 million merchants as well as cash advance locations around the world. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/