The firm opens its first office in Switzerland as the next phase of its strategic growth plan and appoints four new Managing Directors

Leading global professional services firm Alvarez Marsal (A&M) is continuing its dynamic business growth in Europe with the opening of its first office in Switzerland, initially focusing on a range of advisory services. The firm has hired Sean Peyer and Patrick Schaub as Managing Directors within the Global Transaction Advisory Group Jerry Lay joins as Managing Director in the Disputes and Investigations practice and Frank Herrmann comes in as Managing Director in the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry group, specializing in corporate performance improvement across healthcare and industrial companies.

Switzerland represents a significant market for A&M, given the substantial number of major Swiss businesses and international groups headquartered there. The Zurich office will be A&M's 19th European office and will further support the increasing number of pan-European and global engagements the firm is undertaking with clients. A Geneva office opening and additional Managing Director hires across Switzerland are planned for 2020.

Antonio Alvarez III "Tony III,"Managing Director and A&M's European Practice Leader, said: "The opening of A&M's first office in Switzerland is a reaction to our clients' needs and aligns with the firm's strategic growth plan and our unique approach to serving clients through 'leadership, action and results'. Our footprint in Switzerland will increase synergies for clients across Europe, especially in Germany, France and Italy, and will further enhance our ability to solve complex problems for them on a regional and cross-border basis. Sean, Patrick, Jerry, and Frank are critical to our ongoing ability to deliver value for clients. I am delighted to welcome them to A&M."

The new Managing Directors are all seasoned professionals with decades of experience advising Corporate, Law Firms and Private Equity clients across Switzerland, Europe and around the world. Collectively, they have worked across multiple sectors including chemicals, consumer, financial services, energy, healthcare, industrial products, life sciences, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail and technology.

Prior to joining A&M:

Mr. Peyer spent 22 years with KPMG Switzerland and most recently led the Deal Advisory division. He has served Corporate clients and Private Equity groups with a Swiss and international focus, and has advised on cross-border transactions that cover most European jurisdictions and North America.

Mr. Schaub spent 17 years at KPMG and was most recently a partner in their Transaction Services department in Deal Advisory in Zurich.?He supported Corporate and Private Equity clients in acquisition and disposal situations, including vendor assistance and vendor due diligence.

Mr. Lay spent 10 years with Deloitte Switzerland within their forensic business, and most recently served in a leading role in the investigations business in Zurich. Additionally, he was the Global CFO of a pharmaceutical group of companies headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Mr. Herrmann joins with 18 years of experience in strategy, transformation and mergers and acquisitions across a range of life sciences and manufacturing organizations. Previously, he was with Roland Berger in Zurich and Deloitte in Zurich.

Paul Aversano, Managing Director and Global Practice Leader of A&M's Transaction Advisory Group, commented: "The expansion of our transaction advisory presence in Switzerland supports the firm's commitment to meet local market needs and global market M&A demands with our unique and fully-integrated approach. Our Zurich office footprint highlights A&M's fully-integrated global professional services capabilities that provide operational excellence and value creation for clients."

Julian Jones, Managing Director and European Practice Leader of A&M's Disputes and Investigations team commented: "Our Zurich office, combined with Jerry's extensive investigations experience in complex and sensitive matters, bolsters our offering for Swiss, European and international clients. As the market continues to grapple with complex compliance, cross-border and cybersecurity issues, our entry into Switzerland reflects the needs of our clients and demonstrates our commitment to the region."

About Alvarez Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez Marsal (A&M) when conventional approaches are not enough to drive change and achieve results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services.

With over 4,000 people across four continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, help organizations transform operations, catapult growth and accelerate results through decisive action. Comprised of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, A&M leverages its restructuring heritage to turn change into a strategic business asset, manage risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.

To learn more visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com. Follow A&M on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005089/en/

Contacts:

Sandra Sokoloff

Senior Director of Global Public Relations

Alvarez Marsal

+1 212-763-9853