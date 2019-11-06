FLSmidth Capital Markets Day 2019: Driving sustainable productivity

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13-2019, COPENHAGEN



FLSmidth & Co. A/S today hosts its Capital Markets Day under the theme 'Driving sustainable productivity' at its headquarters in Valby, Denmark.

'Driving sustainable productivity' focuses on FLSmidth's unique ability to deliver sustainable productivity solutions to its customers and the market.

During the Capital Markets Day, the following information regarding financial targets will be provided:

FLSmidth will maintain its current long-term targets:

Annual growth in revenue: Above market average

EBITA margin: 10-13%

ROCE: > 20%

FLSmidth will supplement its long-term targets with medium-term EBITA margin targets:

Group EBITA margin: Around 10%

Mining EBITA margin: 11-13%

Cement EBITA margin: 7-8%

Further, FLSmidth will inform that it expects average annual revenue growth rates over the cycle of:

Mining: 6-8% (market growth of 3-4% and growth above market of 3-4%)

Cement: 2-4% (market growth of 1-2% and growth above market of 1-2%)

