Scientists at the University of Maryland have developed an organic polymer electrode which they claim demonstrates stable function for a sodium-ion battery over 50,000 cycles and also offers encouraging performance in magnesium-ion and aluminum-ion storage devices.Scientists from the U.S. and China have demonstrated a high performance cathode material they say could aid the development of low cost, durable sodium-ion batteries. Replacing the lithium in batteries with a safer, more durable and lower cost material is a key concern for scientists working on energy storage technologies, alongside ...

