Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd: Vostok Emerging Finance to release Nine Months Report on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd. ("Vostok Emerging Finance" or the "Company") will publish the Financial Report for the first nine months of 2019 on November 13, 2019.

The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 3:00 PM CET (09:00 a.m. ET) Wednesday November 13, 2019 where David Nangle, Managing Director of Vostok Emerging Finance will be available to comment on the report and the latest developments.

Please dial in 5 minutes prior to the conference starts and stay on the line.

Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51PIN: 40871339#

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 08 04PIN: 40871339#

North America: +1 631 913 14 22PIN: 40871339#

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ii8zf9e5

Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50



Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com .

